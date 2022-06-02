Obituary & Services: Carolyn Roberts

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Carolyn Roberts, a 61-year-old Blue Springs resident, passed away at 6:32 p.m., Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Blue Springs, MO.

Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m., Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Slater Neal Funeral Home in Trenton. She will be cremated following the services. A visitation is scheduled from 1:00 p.m. until service time Saturday at the funeral home. Memorial donations are suggested for funeral expenses.

Carolyn Denise Roberts was born January 9, 1961, in Kansas City, MO to Kenneth and Elizabeth (Foger) Mason. She graduated from Blue Springs High School and Nursing school in Kirksville. She worked as a charge nurse for Milan Health Care in Milan, MO.

Surviving relatives include her Mother Elizabeth of the home, children Jay Roberts and companion Shanna Hankins of Savannah, MO, William Roberts and companion Desiree Reed of Milan, MO, Warren Roberts and companion Ashley Tharp of Galt, MO, and Mindy Roberts and husband Dennis of St. Joseph, MO, brothers Dennis Mason of Blue Springs, Gary Mason of Harrisonville, and Larry Mason of Independence, MO, a sister Cathy Freeman of Drexel, MO, and grandchildren Lynna, Zayden, Waverleigh, Hannah, Wesley, Addison, Makenzie, and Wyatt.

She was preceded in death by her father.