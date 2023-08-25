Jamesport Community Association sponsors Heritage Days

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Jamesport’s Heritage Days will take place next month. Activities are scheduled at the Spillman Event Center on September 22 and 23 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Both days will feature a craft show, a retail and flea market, kettle corn, other food options, fall decor, and antiques.

On that Saturday, Windy Hollow will perform music from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Additional attractions include horse-drawn carriage rides, old-time demonstrations, bounce houses, and a petting zoo. Apple butter and pressed cider will be produced at Grabers Greenhouse.

The Jamesport Community Association is sponsoring Heritage Days on September 22nd and 23rd.

