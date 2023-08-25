Quilt lovers unite at Jamesport’s 25th Annual Quilt Auction

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The 25th Annual Quilt Auction will be held in Jamesport this October. Activities are scheduled to take place at the Spillman Event Center on October 13th and 14th.

On Friday, the public can view quilts at a quilt show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Attendees will also have the opportunity to vote for their favorite quilts.

Doors will open on Saturday at 7 a.m., and the quilt auction will commence at 9 a.m.

A quilt raffle is also planned. The winning ticket will be drawn on October 14th at 3 p.m. Raffle tickets are priced at $1 each or $5 for a bundle of six.

The event is sponsored by the Jamesport Community Association.

For more information, interested parties can call 402-610-7300 or 660-605-0575.

Related