Interstate 35 in Harrison County to narrow for bridge project

A bridge rehabilitation project will narrow a portion of Interstate 35 in Harrison County. The project, led by contractors from Widel, Inc., working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, will include shoulder work, milling the bridge deck, and placing a new overlay on the bridge over Pole Cat Creek, south of Bethany.

Crews will place signs and begin the project on Feb. 28, 2022, with all work scheduled to be complete on or before Oct. 1, 2022.

During construction, one lane of I-35, each direction, will be closed around mile marker 90, approximately 2 miles south of U.S. Route 136. A 12-foot width restriction will be in place. Motorists could experience delays and may wish to use an alternate route.

This bridge is included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.

All work is weather-permitting and schedules are subject to change.

