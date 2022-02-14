“Riding for our Veterans” to hold banquet in March

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Volunteers will be recognized and awards presented when an area organization, “Riding for our Veterans” holds a banquet during March in Chillicothe.

The event, by reservations only, will be held at 6 pm the night of March 26th at the New Veterans building on Washington Street in Chillicothe. A limited number of tickets remain for sale from Chillicothe Bootery or online at the website Riding For Our Veterans website.

The cost is $15 per ticket while they last and the meal menu includes fried chicken or baked ham and other items.

Promoters of the banquet say it’s an opportunity to meet the volunteers and watch the crowning of the 2021 Riding for Our Veterans Pro Bull Riding series champions. Information also is to be announced on plans for this year’s events.

