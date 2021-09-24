Hy-Vee now offering free Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster vaccines to eligible individuals

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Hy-Vee, Inc. announces that free Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster doses are now available at Hy-Vee’s more than 275 Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations across its eight-state region. The new booster, recently approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommended for the following Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine recipients at least six months after their second vaccine dose:

Long-term care facility residents

Individuals ages 65+

Individuals ages 18+ with underlying medical conditions,( as outlined by the CDC

Individuals ages 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of an occupational or institutional setting

At this time, Moderna vaccine recipients will NOT be administered COVID-19 booster doses, and Janssen (J&J) vaccine recipients will NOT be administered additional COVID-19 vaccine doses until authorized by the FDA and CDC.

It is strongly recommended that individuals schedule their COVID-19 vaccination in advance by visiting this link on the Hy-Vee website.

The booster vaccines are free to all eligible patients, regardless of their insurance coverage.

According to the CDC, it is strongly recommended that individuals receive the same vaccine manufacturer as their previous dose(s). At this time, there is not a booster dose authorized for Moderna vaccine recipients, nor is there an additional vaccine dose authorized for Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine recipients.

Booster Dose vs. the Third Dose

While both the Pfizer-BioNTech booster dose and third dose contain the equivalent amount of vaccine, there are some key differences between the Pfizer-BioNTech booster and the third dose, which was authorized in August 2021:

Booster Third Dose Recommended at least 6 months after the second dose

Eligible populations:

Long-term care facility residents

Individuals ages 65+

CDC) Individuals ages 18+ with underlying medical conditions ( as outlined by the

Individuals ages 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting Recommended at least 28 days after the second dose

Eligible populations:

) Ages 12+ who are moderate to severely immunocompromised individuals ( as outlined by the CDC

*According to the CDC, individuals who received a third dose of Pfizer-BioNTech, should NOT receive a booster dose at this time.



Currently, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine primary series (doses 1 and 2) is authorized for individuals 12 years of age and older. The second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine should be administered at least 21 days after the first dose. At this time, there is not an authorized booster dose for Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine recipients ages 12-17.

It is recommended (but not required) that vaccine recipients bring the following to their appointment: insurance card (if they have insurance) and Medicare Part B red, white and blue card (if Medicare recipient); photo ID; and their COVID-19 vaccination record card. Masks are required. If individuals do not have insurance, they can still be vaccinated. Individuals receiving a COVID-19 booster or third dose will need to self-attest to their eligibility. Individuals will NOT be required to show documentation to prove eligibility.

Hy-Vee is currently offering $10 Hy-Vee gift cards to patients who complete their COVID-19 vaccination, including Pfizer vaccine recipients who receive their COVID-19 booster, with Hy-Vee between June 1-Nov. 1, 2021.

For more information about COVID-19 vaccines, visit the vaccine section of the Hy-Vee website.

