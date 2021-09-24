Rotary members learn about chestnut trees during visit to the DeVorss farm

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Joe DeVorss talked about his chestnut tree crop at the Trenton Rotary Club meeting on September 23rd, which was held at DeVorss’s farm.

He said he started the tree crop more than three years ago. He has seedling-grown and grafted trees, which are starting to produce chestnuts that he will be able to sell.

DeVorss noted chestnuts are more popular overseas, but they are gaining popularity in the United States.

There is a yearly chestnut festival at the University of Missouri farm at New Franklin where individuals can learn more about the crop.

Trenton Rotary Club members also took a tractor tour of DeVorss’s farm to see the chestnut trees.

Related