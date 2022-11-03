Hy-Vee Homefront to honor and support veterans and active-duty military members

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Hy-Vee, Inc. announces the start of a month-long campaign to honor our nation’s veterans and active-duty military members in our communities, as well as increase awareness of and support for organizations that serve veterans, active-duty military, and their families.

Every November, Hy-Vee salutes our nation’s veterans and active-duty military through the Hy-Vee Homefront initiative, which includes several company efforts, including the “Hy-Vee Homefront Round Up” program at checkout and free Veterans Day breakfast, as well as an active recruitment effort to hire veterans and service members transitioning to civilian life to the company’s workforce.

Hy-Vee Homefront Round Up is Hy-Vee’s annual fundraiser in which the company teams up with customers to raise money to support veterans, active-duty military members, and their families. The fundraiser will be held now through Nov. 13 at all Hy-Vee stores and Dollar Fresh Market stores across its eight-state region. Hy-Vee will match all customer donations up to $100,000, and Coca-Cola will additionally match up to $50,000 with all proceeds benefiting Hope for the Warriors, Operation First Response, American Red Cross, and the Puppy Jake Foundation.

Veterans Day Dine-In Breakfast – Nov. 11

In addition to the Homefront Round Up, Hy-Vee will honor Veterans Day on Friday, Nov. 11, by offering a free breakfast to all veterans and active-duty military members. A buffet-style breakfast will be offered from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Hy-Vee stores. Free donuts and coffee will be offered to all veterans and active-duty military members at all Dollar Fresh Market locations on Nov. 11.

Additionally, veterans and active-duty military will receive 15% off their grocery purchases on Veterans Day when they shop at Hy-Vee in-store, through Hy-Vee Aisles Online, or at Dollar Fresh Market locations using promo code HOMEFRONT15.

Hiring Heroes is Hy-Vee’s recruiting initiative that actively recruits veterans and active-duty military to work for Hy-Vee and its subsidiaries. Hy-Vee holds special events throughout the year for veterans and service members returning to civilian life to learn about career opportunities across its eight-state region. The company provides specific benefits for veterans, such as a paid day off on Veterans Day, relocation assistance, and hiring bonuses based on eligibility.

Visit the Hy-Vee website for more information about Hy-Vee Homefront and the partner organizations that support veterans, active-duty military members, and their families