Serve Link Home Care celebrates National Home Care and Hospice Month

Serve Link Home Care is celebrating National Home Care and Hospice Month in November. The month honors home care and hospice nurses, home care aides, therapists, and social workers.

Serve Link reports more than 10,000 Americans turn 65 years old each day, the need for healthcare will continue to rise, and costs will continue to increase. The agency notes that home care and hospice offer cost savings.

For example, Medicare pays nearly $2,000 per day for a typical hospital stay and $450 per day for a typical nursing home stay. Home care costs less than $100 per day and helps seniors stay independent at home, enriches their lives, and keeps them in touch with those they love.

Serve Link Home Care has existed since July 1973. It has partnerships with the health departments in Mercer, Putnam, and Sullivan counties to provide home health in those areas.

Serve Link accepts Medicaid and private pay. It also partners with local agencies to help home care patients pay for care.

The agency is also a full-service Lifeline provider as they partner with counties and accept private pay for that service.