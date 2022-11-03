Obituary: Connie Carlene (Athearn) Lewis

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Connie Lewis, a 55-year-old Trenton, MO resident, passed away at 6:33 a.m., Thursday, November 3, 2022, at Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton.

She is to be cremated under the direction of Slater Neal Funeral Home of Trenton.

Connie Carlene Lewis was born June 10, 1967, in Charleston, SC to Cyrus and Lela Gertrude (Nichols) Athearn. She graduated from Fennville Michigan High School. On April 17, 1995, she was united in marriage to Jim Lewis. Connie worked as a cook for N.C.M.C. and Eastview Manor Care Center.

Surviving relatives include her husband Jim of the home, daughters Kimberly Lewis of Savannah, MO, and Brandy Lewis of Trenton, sisters Debbie Christman and husband Junior of MI, and Penny Evans and husband Daryl of MI, a brother Dennis Athearn of MI, and six grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents.