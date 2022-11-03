Chillicothe City Council hires four individuals during executive session

The Chillicothe City Council approved the hiring of four individuals during an executive session on October 31st.

According to City Clerk Amy Hess:

Jason Lee was hired as an E-911 dispatcher at a rate of $15 per hour

Kenneth Hoskins was hired as a full-time paramedic/firefighter at $18.04 per hour

Corbin Valdez was hired as a paid-by-call to full-time emergency medical technician/firefighter at $16.54 per hour