Chillicothe City Council hires four individuals during executive session

Local News November 3, 2022 KTTN News
City of Chillicothe Website
WhatsApp
Share
Reddit
Share
Share
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

The Chillicothe City Council approved the hiring of four individuals during an executive session on October 31st.

According to City Clerk Amy Hess:

  • Jason Lee was hired as an E-911 dispatcher at a rate of $15 per hour
  • Kenneth Hoskins was hired as a full-time paramedic/firefighter at $18.04 per hour
  • Corbin Valdez was hired as a paid-by-call to full-time emergency medical technician/firefighter at $16.54 per hour
  • Lloyd Hunter Swift was hired as a paid-by-call paramedic/firefighter at $13.25 per hour.
Post Views: 6
WhatsApp
Share
Reddit
Share
Share
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.