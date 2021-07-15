Highway 36 ramp closures planned July 19 – 30 in St. Joseph

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Contractors working with the Missouri Department of Transportation plan to close several ramps along westbound U.S. Route 36 in St. Joseph in order to complete safety improvements, including guardrail. During the closures, motorists will need to use an alternate route.

Below is the planned schedule of ramp closures:

Monday, July 19 through Friday, July 30, around-the-clock closure:

Eastbound U.S. Route 36 to Route 759

Wednesday, July 21 through Thursday, July 22, around-the-clock closure:

Westbound U.S. Route 36 ramp to 10th Street

Wednesday, July 21 through Thursday, July 22, closed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., daily:

8th/9th Street ramp to westbound U.S. Route 36

Friday, July 23, and Monday, July 26, closed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., daily.:

Westbound U.S. Route 36 ramp to northbound Interstate 229

Westbound U.S. Route 36 ramp to Route 759

In addition, one lane of westbound U.S. Route 36 may be closed around the ramp closures July 21 – 26.

All work is weather-permitting, and schedules are subject to change.

