Missouri Department of Transportation crews will close Harrison County Route B for emergency culvert repairs tomorrow, Friday, July 16.

The roadway will be closed between 250th Street and Route A, north of Mt. Moriah, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. During this time, motorists will need to seek an alternate route during the closure.

All work is weather-permitting, and schedules are subject to change.

