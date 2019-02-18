High-speed chase involving murder suspect ends in arrest

Authorities report a high-speed pursuit and then a foot chase were involved before an Illinois man was arrested this weekend in Clinton County, Missouri on a murder warrant from northern Illinois.

The highway patrol, which requested the assistance of Cameron Police and other departments, said the pursuit occurred Saturday on Interstate 35 as it traveled through Cameron. Authorities report the pursuit ended south of Cameron, then there was a foot chase and short standoff.

The suspect was identified as 37-year-old Abdon Ochoa-Villaneda of Rockford, Illinois who had warrants for first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder in connection with a homicide investigation in Illinois. Officials say he’s held in custody on a five million dollar bond out of Winnebago County, Illinois.

Abdon Ochoa-Villaneda was also accused of felony resisting arrest in Missouri.