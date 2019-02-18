University of Missouri Extension and North Central Missouri College to collaborate on programs

University of Missouri Extension of Grundy County and North Central Missouri College are collaborating to provide programs on agriculture.

The first is a free meeting about fence law taught by Joe Koenen of Putnam County Extension in the Lager Building at the Barton Farm Campus of Trenton next Thursday, February 21st.

Extension County Engagement Specialist in Community Economic Development Meridith Berry says a meal sponsored by NCMC will be served at 6 o’clock, and the meeting will go from 6:30 to 8 o’clock. Reservations are required for the meal, but no reservations are needed if someone only wants to attend the meeting.

The other collaboration between Grundy County Extension and NCMC is Professional Leaders Uniting Grundy County classes beginning March 12th.

PLUG into Leadership 2019 will be similar to Leadership Trenton, except it will be for anyone who works or lives in Grundy County. She says the first round will be for individuals at least 18 years old and hopes to hold PLUG for youth the next round.

PLUG into Leadership costs $300 to attend and scholarships may be available, someone can receive sponsorship from their employer or someone else. There are limited spaces available for the program. Applications are available online.

Anyone wanting to make a reservation for the meal for the fence law meeting or more information on the meeting or PLUG into Leadership classes should contact the Grundy County Extension Office at 660-357-6580.