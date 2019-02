Missouri Agriculture Director Chris Chinn says the cold weather has been a danger to new-born calves and other livestock. She says it’s common for farmers to take extraordinary measures to see that calves are kept as comfortable as possible.

Chinn says the cold weather is making calving especially difficult for cattlemen if they don’t have barns or other livestock shelters.

The other challenge, according to Chinn, is driving on ice-covered roads to get feed to livestock.