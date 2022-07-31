Harrison County Community Hospital District to hold public meeting on construction and furnishing of replacement facility

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Harrison County Community Hospital District will hold a public meeting to discuss the construction, furnishing, and equipping of a replacement hospital facility.

The informational meeting will be at the South Harrison R-2 School District in Bethany on August 25th at 5 pm.

Information will be shared on utilizing loan programs of the United States Department of Agriculture Rural Housing Service and other financing options. Comments about the project will also be discussed.

Public comments will be accepted by Harrison County Community Hospital District Chief Executive Officer Tina Gillespie before the meeting on August 25th. Comments should be mailed to the Harrison County Community Hospital at 2600 Miller Street in Bethany, Missouri 64424 or emailed to [email protected].