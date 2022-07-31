Man from Kidder arrested for shooting aircraft, charged with attempted murder, assault and armed criminal action

Caldwell County Sheriff Mitchell Allen reports the arrest of a Kidder man on July 29th as the result of an investigation of an incident involving an airplane being shot on July 10th.

Sixty-two-year-old Donald Bates is being held at the Caldwell County Detention Center on felony charges of attempted second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, first-degree assault or attempt, first-degree property damage, and armed criminal action. He is being held on no bond.

Allen says the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office assisted the FBI in serving a federal search warrant on a residence near Kidder Friday morning, July 29. Bates was taken into custody without incident.

The FBI continues the investigation, and federal charges may be forthcoming.

