Officials release results from Jamesport Junior Livestock Show

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Results have been released from livestock shows at the Jamesport Junior Livestock Show.

The grand champion rabbit was shown by Caitlynn Chalfant of Gilman City, and the reserve champion was shown by Malory Chalfant of Gilman City. Senior showmanship went to Dakota Allen of Barnard, and junior showmanship went to Adaline Anderson of Trenton. There were 48 entries in the Rabbit Show.

For the Poultry Show, Jacob Smith of Braymer had the grand champion, and Abigail Smith of Braymer showed the reserve champion. Senior showmanship went to Jacob Smith, and junior showmanship went to Paxton Boyles of Dawn. There were 30 entries in the Poultry Show.

Wyatt Wierzbicki of Orrick had the grand champion ram in the Sheep Show. Dillon Jones of Lucerne showed the reserve champion. The grand champion ewe was shown by Kinsey Heisey of Polo, and Wyatt Wierzbicki showed the reserve champion. The grand champion market lamb was shown by Harlee Beck of Chillicothe, and the reserve champion was shown by Dillon Jones. Wyatt Wierzbicki received senior showmanship, and Dillon Jones received junior showmanship. There were 14 head for the Sheep Show.

For the Goat Show, the grand champion buck was shown by Trinity Alexander of Unionville, and the reserve champion was shown by Addy Shuman of Amity. The grand champion and reserve champion does were shown by Trinity Alexander. Ella Johnson of Chillicothe showed the grand champion market, and Addy Shuman had the reserve champion. Senior showmanship went to Olivia Anderson of Chillicothe, and junior showmanship went to Neveah Wallard of Norborne. There were 29 head for the Goat Show.

At the Swine Show, Malloree Summers of Chillicothe had the grand champion boar, and Leanna Smith of Braymer showed the reserve champion. Bailee Miller of Hamilton had the grand champion gilt, and Jaxon Lollar of Chillicothe had the reserve champion. The grand champion market was shown by Malloree Summers, and Jaxon Lollar had the reserve champion. Senior showmanship went to Macey Johnson of Chillicothe, and junior showmanship went to Hadley Corbin of Hamilton. There were 83 head for the Swine Show.