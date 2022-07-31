State park closes public trail access as authorities continue search for man wanted for murder

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Adair County Sheriff’s Office reports law enforcement is actively searching the area of Youngstown Trail after a possible sighting of a man wanted in connection with the death of another man. Jesse Rongey of Kirksville is considered armed and dangerous.

The sheriff’s office encourages the public to avoid the area of the Youngstown Trail. Residents are asked to limit their traffic to and from the area. They are reminded to keep their residences and vehicles locked.

Thousand Hills State Park has temporarily closed public trail access.

Rongey has been charged with the felonies of first-degree murder, armed criminal action, unlawful possession of a firearm, tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution, unlawful use of a weapon, and abandonment of a corpse. Pictures of Rongey are on the Adair County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page.

The sheriff’s office reported that Stephen Munn’s remains were discovered in the area of Youngstown Trail earlier this month.

Anyone with information on Rongey’s whereabouts can contact the Adair County Sheriff’s Office at 660-665-4644, Adair County E911, the non-emergency line at 660-665-5621, or a local law enforcement agency.