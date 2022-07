Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Jamesport Tri-County School District has announced middle school and high school enrollment and registration dates.

Seniors and juniors will register on August 11th from noon to 2 pm. Sophomores and freshmen will register that day from 2 to 4 pm. New student enrollment for freshmen through seniors will be on August 11th from 4 to 6 pm.

Tri-County Middle School registration will be on August 12th from 10 am to 1 pm.