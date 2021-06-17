Grundy R-5 Board of Education approve new telephone system proposal

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Grundy County R-5 Board of Education approved a proposal for a new telephone system for the district on June 16th. The proposal was from the Grand River Mutual Corporation. The cost will be $23,533 for both the Galt and Humphreys buildings.

The board approved a request from the Newtown-Harris R-3 School District for Algebra 2 instruction to be conducted via Zoom for students at Newtown-Harris.

Grundy R-5’s participation in the A-Plus program was approved for the 2021-2022 school year. Missouri Consultants for Education policy updates were also approved.

The board heard a report on Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief 2 funding. So far, $137,064 of funding has been requested. Items included a salary reimbursement, a technology purchase, curriculum, playground equipment, and room renovations.

ESSER 3 funding was also discussed, with Grundy R-5 receiving an allocation of $524,385.

The board discussed the Safe Return to In-Person Instruction and Continuity of Services Plan for the reopening of school in the fall.

A report was given on the installation of new playground equipment and the bus barn.

After a closed session, it was announced the board offered extra duty contracts to Cari Bundridge for assistant girls softball coach and junior high girls basketball coach and Megan Peterson for varsity cheerleading sponsor.

The Grundy County R-5 Board of Education’s end-of-the-financial-year board meeting was scheduled to be held in the high school business room on June 29th at 6 o’clock in the evening.

