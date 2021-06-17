Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Grandstand events and shows are planned for this year’s North Central Missouri Fair in Trenton. The event will be at the fairgrounds from July 30th through August 7th.

The grandstand schedule includes a rodeo by Duckworth Rodeo Productions on July 30th, tractor pull on July 31st, super teen contest and horse pull on August 4th, ATV and dirt bike motocross races on August 6th, and Tuff Trucks on August 7th. All of the grandstand events will start at 7 o’clock at night, except for the July 31st tractor pull, which will start at noon. Admission for each event is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages six to 12, and free for children five and younger. A pit pass is available for $15 for the August 6th ATV and dirt bike motocross races. A beer stand will be open on August 4th, 6th, and 7th.

Shows will begin on August 4th with swine and barrow shows. The schedule also includes a rabbit and poultry show on August 5th; breeding sheep, market lamb, and goat shows on August 6th; and horse, beef bucket, beef breeding, and steer shows on August 7th.

Junior and senior divisions and creative activities will arrive at the Rock Barn, and fine arts items will arrive at the art building on August 3rd. Other activities planned for August 3rd include a parade at 5:30 in the evening and Trenton FFA Alumni Barbecue at the livestock pavilion at 6 o’clock for $7 per plate.

Floriculture will arrive at the Rock Barn on August 5th.

The FFA Cook Shack will be open for breakfast on August 7th. The premium sale will also be in the livestock pavilion on August 7th at 6 o’clock in the evening.

Questions about the North Central Missouri Fair livestock should be directed to Teri Watson at 660-359-7124, grandstand to Jimmie Shaw at 660-635-1267, Rock Barn to Carol Aubergine at 660-654-1097, and fine arts to Michelle Shaw at 660-635-1268. Contact the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce to sign up for the parade at 660-359-4324.

