COVID-19 Delta Variant confirmed in Grundy County resident

The Grundy County Health Department has received confirmation of the COVID-19 Delta variant in a Grundy County resident. The Delta variant was previously known as the “Indian variant”, as it was first found in India. It’s one of three sub-lineages of the Indian variant, and is also known as B.1.617.2.

The CDC has classified the Delta variant as a “Variant of Concern” due to its increased transmissibility and potential for reduced effectiveness of treatments or vaccines. Delta variant can spread more easily from person to person and may cause more severe disease with an increased possibility of hospitalization or death.

Grundy County COVID-19 cases have increased in the past few weeks with the greatest number of new cases reported in persons younger than age sixty where the percentage of unvaccinated individuals is higher. Grundy County has documented ten cases in fully vaccinated people, which is less than one-half of 1% of the Grundy County residents who are fully vaccinated. A person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after the second of a 2-dose series (Pfizer/Moderna) or two weeks after a single dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Although vaccines are not 100% effective in preventing all illness, they are highly effective in preventing severe illness that leads to hospitalization or death.

With cases increasing in our region, the Health Department would like to remind residents of the strategies that are effective in preventing the spread of the virus.

Stay home if you are ill, even if your symptoms feel mild, and isolate yourself from others in your household.

Unvaccinated individuals should continue to wear face masks in public places, especially crowded indoor spaces where social distancing is more difficult. Vaccinated individuals may want to wear face masks in crowded settings.

Wash your hands often with soap and water or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Clean and sanitize frequently touched surfaces often.

Hot spots have developed in regions of the State where vaccination percentages remain low. The Grundy County Health Department urges all residents to consider vaccination now that vaccine is readily available.

