Grundy County unemployment rate remains stable

Grundy County’s latest unemployment rate of 4-1/2% is the same as the previous month.

The June jobless rate for Grundy County includes 210 residents on unemployment out of a civilian labor force of nearly 4,700. One year ago, in June, Grundy County had a rate of 3.7% with 179 on unemployment.

The latest rates among area counties range from 2.7% in Livingston County and 2.8% in Chariton County, up to 5.1% Linn County. Other area counties have between 3% to 4% unemployment.

June is the most recent month available for county statistics from the Missouri Division of Employment Security.

Like this: Like Loading...