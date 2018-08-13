Stanberry man demolishes motorcycle, accused of multiple drug allegations

A Stanberry man was arrested Sunday after being injured in an Andrew County motorcycle accident five miles north of St. Joseph.

Twenty-nine-year-old Christopher Nelson of Stanberry was taken to Mosiac Life Care in St. Joseph with serious injuries.

Nelson was northbound on Highway 169 when he slowed abruptly, skidded, overturned, and went off the east side of the road, being ejected in the process. The motorcycle was demolished and the patrol noted Nelson was wearing a safety equipment.

Christopher Nelson was accused of driving while his license was revoked, possession of methamphetamine and marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and no proof of insurance.

