“Hometown Heritage” the theme of 2018 Missouri Day Parade

“Hometown Heritage” is the theme of the 34th annual Missouri Day Festival Parade. The Trenton Rotary Club announced the theme encouraging organizations, businesses, churches, and individuals to help celebrate the importance of our local history, historic individuals and cultural traditions as they plan their entries in the October 20th Festival parade. Organized in October of 1984, the Missouri Day Festival has grown into one of the largest fall festivals in the entire state.

The Trenton Rotary parade committee consists of Steve Taylor, Savannah Summers, Debbie Carman, Bob Overton, Kim Washburn, Phil Hoffman, Gary Jordan, Gary Black and Brian Upton. They will head up the parade this year with the assistance of nearly 20 other Rotarian’s, as they coordinate the efforts for the area’s premier parade.

The October 20th parade will again begin at 8:30 am and travel the streets of Trenton. And as in the past, many high school marching bands will join in the parade as part of the Missouri Day Marching Band Festival- all highlighting the three-day festival.

Categories will soon be announced for the parade with prize money expected to exceed $1,000.00. Political entries will be required to pay $25.00 entry fee, with the funds used to offset parade expenses. A voluntary donation will be accepted for parade entries (suggestion is $20), but not required. Donations in the past have gone toward handicap accessible playground equipment and the new turf project at C.F. Russell field. As in the past, candy will not be allowed to be thrown from parade entries; however, walkers in the parade may distribute candy. For information about the parade, you can ask a Rotarian or visit the Trenton Chamber of Commerce website.

