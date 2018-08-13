Trenton woman pleads guilty to felony charge, placed on probation

A Trenton resident has been placed on probation after pleading guilty to a felony charge of hindering prosecution and to an amended charge for a misdemeanor: second degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Imposition of sentences was suspended and Monica Kay Proctor was placed on probation for five years on the felony charge and two years on the misdemeanor charge. The case stems from incident December 1st of last year.

Conditions imposed by Grundy County Circuit Court include that she pay $300 to the Grundy County Law Enforcement Fund, complete 40 hours of community service, have no contact with others in the case, not harass the father of the child involved in the case and not discuss the case on social media.

