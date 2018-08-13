Three injured in early morning crash near Albany

A single vehicle accident early this morning at Albany injured three people, who have addresses from three separate towns with one person transported for medical treatment.

The patrol reports a pickup had been westbound when it crossed the center line of Highway 136, traveled off the south side of the road, and struck a ditch causing moderate damage.

The patrol listed injuries as moderate for the driver, 76-year-old Dwight Monday of St. Joseph who was taken to a medical facility (not named) for treatment. Two passengers received minor to moderate injuries with both declining medical treatment. The patrol listed them as 71-year-old Carol Boothe of Osborn and 62-year-old Brenda Eulinger of Maysville.

All occupants were using a safety device when the accident reportedly occurred at 1 o’clock Monday morning at the junction of Highways 136 and 85 at Albany.

Like this: Like Loading...