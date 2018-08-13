Trenton man arrested on shoplifting, resisting arrest

A Trenton resident has been arrested on two counts stemming from incidents Sunday.

Twenty-eight-year-old William Edward Grimes the fourth has been charged with felony stealing from a Trenton business, fourth or subsequent offense. He also faces one count of resisting an arrest attempt by a police officer. Bond is $10,000 with Grimes scheduled to appear Tuesday, August 14th in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court.

Information accuses Grimes of appropriating earbuds, an ashtray, and a pair of eyeglasses from the 7th Heaven Convenience Store in Trenton. The information further indicates Grimes has been previously convicted on several stealing and burglary charges during the past four years in Grundy, Livingston, Daviess, and Buchanan counties.

Grimes also is accused of allegedly failing to comply with a police officers requests and pulling away multiple times.

