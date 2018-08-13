Trenton man arrested on felony sex charges

A Trenton man has been arrested in Clinton County by the Cameron Police Department.

According to online court information, 48-year-old Clyde Loyal Gifford who listed an address of 1004 McPherson in Trenton, was arrested Sunday on felony charges of statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy, deviate sexual intercourse, with a person less than 14-years of age.

Gifford is scheduled for an August 22nd court date in Plattsburg, Missouri and has been assigned a Public Defender for his case. He is being held on $500,000cash only bond in the Clinton County Jail.

