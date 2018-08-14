Dan Leatherman, owner of KCHI Radio in Chillicothe, dies at home

Daniel Duane Leatherman, 57, of Chillicothe, passed away Sunday, August 12, 2018, at his home in Chillicothe. Dan was the owner and General Manager of KCHI Radio.

Memorials may be made to the Chillicothe Education Foundation with memorials left at or mailed to Heritage Funeral Home, 3141 N. Washington, Chillicothe.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, August 16 at 10:00 a.m. at Saint Columban Catholic Church in Chillicothe with a Rosary to be held on Wednesday, August 15 at 4:00 p.m. followed by a visitation until 8:00 p.m. at Heritage Funeral Home in Chillicothe.

