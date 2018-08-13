Audio: Missouri Senator McCaskill and Attorney General Hawley on Post Office privatization

(Missourinet) – Missouri’s senior senator AND her GOP opponent in November both oppose privatizing the United States Postal Service. Senator Claire McCaskill, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, tells Missourinet she’s worked hard on this issue.

McCaskill and her GOP challenger are BOTH critical of a proposal to privatize the United States Postal Service. Republican Attorney General Josh Hawley tells

Missourinet he wants to preserve our network of rural post offices.

Hawley and McCaskill delivered separate presentations Friday to the Missouri Farm Bureau in Jefferson City. McCaskill says privatization “would be terrible for rural Missouri.”

