Audio: Missouri Ethics Commission subpoenas for Greitens’ non-profit bank records

(Missourinet) – The Missouri Ethics Commission wants all bank records from former Governor Eric Greitens’ political non-profit organization.

Brian Hauswirth from the Missourinet files this report.

The Commission has subpoenaed Carrollton Bank for all bank records from Greitens’ political non-profit organization – A New Missouri. It wants to examine the information to learn if any campaign finance violations have occurred. Court documents obtained by Missourinet say Greitens’ non-profit has requested that a Cole County judge dismiss the subpoena.

In May, Greitens resigned after months of controversy involving allegations of taking and transmitting a non-consensual sexual photo during a 2015 affair and threatening to release the image. He’s also accused of transmitting a charity donor list without proper approval to fuel his campaign, potential foreign campaign donations and open records violations for his former office’s use of a cell phone app to immediately delete text messages.

Like this: Like Loading...