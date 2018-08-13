Audio: Nine new faces will be present in the next Missouri State Senate after last weeks primary

(Missourinet) – The Missouri Senate will have nine new faces in the next legislative session in January. One will be in Northern Missouri’s 18th District where Shelbina businesswoman Cindy O’Laughlin beat three state Republican House members in last week’s primary. One of them, Lindell Shumake of Canton says the outcome wasn’t a shock.

Representative says he steered clear of nasty exchanges that marked the GOP contest.

O’Laughlin will be opposed by Democrat Crystal Stephens in the contest to replace term-limited Republican State Senator Brian Munzlinger of Williamstown.

