Grundy County Sheriff’s Department reports the indictment of three individuals, two from Trenton, one from St. Joseph

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Department reports the indictment of three individuals. Fifty-four-year-old Jeffrey Scott Corbin of Trenton, 54-year-old Lora Diane Hynson of Trenton, and 35-year-old Jay Bee Baskett, Junior of Saint Joseph were arrested on May 16th.

Corbin and Hynson have been charged with felonies of delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and four counts of possession of a controlled substance. They are to be held on no bond.

Corbin and Hynson are accused of possessing methamphetamine in April with the intent to distribute it. They are accused of possessing psilocybin mushrooms, hydrocodone, diazepam, and LSD. Corbin and Hynson also allegedly possessed glass pipes and straws with residue, baggies with substances, and digital scales, which were methamphetamine drug paraphernalia.

Baskett has been charged with the felonies of stealing a motor vehicle, second-degree burglary, and stealing $750 or more. His bond is $15,000 cash only.

Baskett is accused of working in concert with Rick Wattenbarger and Heather Montana Berry in March 2022 and appropriating a 2006 maroon Chrysler Town and Country van that was owned by Clyde and Sue Vandevender without consent. He is accused of working in concert with Wattenbarger and Berry to also appropriate tools, outdoor power equipment, and parts of a security system, with a value of at least $750, that was owned by Trevor Leeper without consent. Baskett also allegedly unlawfully entered into a building at 443 Northeast 43rd Avenue owned by Leeper for the purpose of committing stealing.

Baskett was previously convicted in Buchanan County Circuit Court in July 2017 and September 2019 of felony resisting arrest, detention, or stop by fleeing.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office also reports the arrest of 36-year-old Corey Hines of Trenton. The Trenton Police Department arrested him on May 15th on a capias warrant on felony second-degree domestic assault. He is to be held on no bond.

Hines is accused of recklessly causing physical injury to a confidential victim in October by placing the person in a chokehold. The person was considered a domestic victim in that Hines and the person had been in a continuing social relationship, and they were residing together.

Hines was convicted in Daviess County Circuit Court in February 2009 of felony possession of a controlled substance and in Livingston County Circuit Court in April 2014 of theft or stealing.

Corbin, Hynson, Baskett, and Hines are scheduled for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court on June 15th.

