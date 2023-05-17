“Summer Reading Kickoff” set for May 20th at Grundy County Jewett Norris Library

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Grundy County Jewett Norris Library in Trenton will hold a “Summer Reading Kickoff” on May 20th.

Children and adults can register for the “All Together Now” themed summer reading program from 10 am to 1 pm. Free food will be provided and there will be goody bags for children who register on May 20th.

The first story hour will be held on June 7th, with story hours held every Wednesday during the program. Children eight years old and younger are invited at 10 am, and youth nine to 18 are invited at 11 am.

Prizes will be awarded in age groups based on minutes read during the Grundy County Jewett Norris Library’s summer reading program. The age groups are birth to four years old, five to eight, preteens nine to 12, and teens 13 to 18. There will also be prizes for adults.

