Grundy County Sheriff reports arrest of two area men

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of two area men on June 30th.

Forty-eight-year-old Patrick Shaun Michael of Trenton was arrested on two capias warrants on alleged probation violations. His original charges were two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, one stemming from February 2017 and the other from November 2018. Bonds are $5,000 on each count, 10% cash approved. He is scheduled for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court on July 15th.

Court documents accuse Michael of possessing methamphetamine in February 2017 and November 2018.

Fifty-four-year-old Richard Tharp of Princeton was arrested on possession of a controlled substance. His bond is $5,000 cash only, and he is scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on July 13th.

Court documents accuse Tharp of possessing methamphetamine in February of this year.

(Booking photos courtesy Grundy County Law Enforcement Center via Vinelink and Missouri Department of Corrections)

