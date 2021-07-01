Graves Leads Opposition To Speaker Pelosi’s “My Way Or The Highway” 2.0 Bill

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Congressman Sam Graves (R-MO), the Ranking Member of the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, led conservatives on the floor of the United States House of Representatives today in opposing H.R. 3684.

“This bill is nothing more than the Green New Deal with a little infrastructure sprinkled on top,” said Graves. “It’s completely unpaid for and it does nothing to fix the broken bureaucratic system that drags out major highway projects for years and eats up almost 30 percent of our transportation dollars. We need real bipartisan solutions to fix real infrastructure in America. This bill doesn’t do that, it’s just the first step in the Speaker’s $6 trillion spending plan that will drive more inflation—increasing the price of everything from gas to groceries and taxing middle-class families.”

Earlier this year, Congressman Graves introduced the STARTER Act 2.0, which lays out a clear framework for responsibly investing in real infrastructure—like our roads and bridges. You can read more about the STARTER Act 2.0 here.

