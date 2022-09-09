Grundy County sales tax collections continue to increase in each category

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Grundy County sales tax collections for the year through September are up about $21,900 each for general revenue, law enforcement, and the sales tax to benefit the county ambulance service when compared to the same time period last year.

Collections in 2022 through this month are approximately $413,300 for each category.

Collections for this month are down about $1,200 in each category from what was collected in September 2021. This month’s collections are around $56,900 for each category.

Each category of Grundy County sales tax is one-half of a percent.