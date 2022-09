Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The following students at Trenton Middle School have been selected as September students of the month for the character trait “Responsibility”

5th grade – Izabella Sprague & Cameron Liechti

6th grade – Betsy Price & Caleb Dixon

7th grade – Brooklynn Farris & Seth Knapp

8th grade – Jayla Bell & Johnny Lovell