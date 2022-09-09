Trenton City Council to meet on September 12th

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Trenton City Council will consider ordinances next week that would approve agreements. The council will meet at the Trenton City Hall on September 12th at 7 pm. The meeting will be available on Zoom.

One of the ordinances would approve an agreement with Shuler Concrete for a concrete pavement repair project.

The other would approve a retainer agreement with Napoli and Shkolnik, PLLC, for participation in the PFAs cost recovery program. If the ordinance was approved, Trenton Municipal Utilities would retain the law firm to prosecute any legal claim for negligence against any and all individuals and/or corporations found to be liable for injuries and/or property damages suffered from contamination of water supplies by per- and polyfluoroalkyl and related substances.

The agenda for September 12th’s Trenton City Council meeting also includes discussion and approval of engineering of statement of qualifications for Department of Natural Resources American Rescue Plan Act funded projects and a closed session for real estate.