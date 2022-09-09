7-year-old boy injured in crash on Route C in Ray County

Local News September 9, 2022 KTTN News
Accident-Crash graphic
The Highway Patrol reports two Holt residents sustained moderate injuries when a car failed to stop for a stop sign and struck an embankment in Ray County on Friday morning, September 9th.

Emergency medical services took the driver, 80-year-old Everett Downs, to Liberty Hospital. A private vehicle took the passenger, a seven-year-old boy, to Excelsior Springs Hospital.

The car traveled east on Route C before crossing the road at Route D and hitting the embankment.

The vehicle had extensive damage and the driver and passenger wore seat belts.

The Ray County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene of the crash.

