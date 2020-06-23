Grundy County Nursing Home District Board of Directors approve budget

The Grundy County Nursing Home District Board of Directors has approved its budget. Sunnyview Nursing Home and Apartments Administrator Jerry Doerhoff reports income is anticipated to be $5,624,139, and expenses are anticipated to be $5,616,823. That leaves a surplus of $7,316.

The board approved a project involving replacing some asphalt in the parking lot behind Sunnyview. The cost of the project was not specified.

Engineer Fred Malicoat with Malicoat-Winslow made a presentation about an energy project involving the boiler and replacing windows. The company is to have proposals ready for the July board meeting.

Doerhoff reports residents have participated in a variety of activities during the time of restriction related to the Coronavirus pandemic. Those activities included Facetime with family since no visiting is allowed. Activities are done at each station to accommodate Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for social distancing. Sunnyview is planning another parade through the parking lot in July, so residents can see family.

