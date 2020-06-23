Local organizations to host Annual Field Day in Trenton

The Grundy County Emergency Management Agency and North Central Missouri Amateur Radio Club will host the Annual Field Day in Trenton Saturday, June 27th. An emergency simulation will begin on the east lawn of the Grundy County Courthouse at 1 o’clock that afternoon. The simulation will include operators testing setting up equipment and contacting as many stations as possible.

The event is open to the public. Anyone interested in learning more is welcome to attend.

Contact Emergency Management Director Glen Briggs for more information at 660-359-4040 extension 2250 or glen.briggs@grundycountymoema.com.

