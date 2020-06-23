Grundy County Commission presented update from Road and Bridge Department

The Grundy County Commission heard an update from the Road and Bridge Department Tuesday, June 23rd. Work was to be completed Tuesday, June 23rd on the approach of a bridge on Northwest 102nd Street in Taylor Township. The crew plans to move to Southeast 12th Street to repair a bridge approach and back wall.

Shannon Howe with the Howe Company discussed funding requests through the Bridge Engineering Assistance Program sponsored by the Missouri Department of Transportation. Sites discussed include two low water crossings on Opal Lane and Rail Lane as well as a bridge on Northeast 20th Street.

Sheriff Rodney Herring discussed the purchase of a new pickup truck to be used by the sheriff’s office. The vehicle cost is about $34,000. It will be purchased using Drug Task Force Seizure funds.

The commission, Grundy County CARES Act Task Force, and county school superintendents discussed funding applications, record keeping requirements, and distribution structure. Qualifying needs were also discussed with references to the U. S. Treasury Frequently Asked Questions and State Treasurer websites.

Presiding Commissioner Phillip Ray participated in a Zoom meeting with state-level Workforce Development leaders. It was part of the 2020 update on unemployment and reevaluating the needs of persons seeking services provided by the Division of Workforce Development.

