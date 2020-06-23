Gallatin Board of Aldermen accept trash bid, agree to change pool hours

The Gallatin Board of Aldermen accepted a trash service bid the evening of Monday, June 22nd. Rapid Removal’s bid was for $11.74 per month per household for the first year, $12.03 for the second year, and $12.33 for the third year. Rapid Removal’s bid was the lowest of two. Advanced Disposal also submitted a bid.

An ordinance was approved declaring the results of the municipal election. Board members were sworn in: Daniel McCann for east alderman and Danny Lockridge for west alderman. Their terms are for two years.

There was discussion on the lack of attendance at the pool during the morning session. The board agreed to change the pool hours to 1 to 6 o’clock daily and to lessen various COVID-19 requirements originally approved.

The board is not interested in renting the former fire station building at this time or selling Windstream’s outstanding utility charges as a result of a bankruptcy filing.

It was agreed that City Administrator Lance Rains should complete necessary paperwork to obtain Missouri’s National Career Readiness Certificate. By completing the paperwork, the City of Gallatin communicates support of the ACT WorkKeys Assessment System and National Career Readiness Certificate as the credential to document essential work-related skills in support of the county becoming a Certified Work Ready Community.

CPA John Gillum presented an independent auditor’s report of financial statements for the year ended December 31st, 2019. He highlighted changes in the net position for the governmental and business type activities from 2018 to 2019.

Rains announced Gallatin was approved for a $40,000 grant through the Department of Natural Resources with a $10,000 city match to be used to fund the development of an engineering report to evaluate and plan for addressing inflow and infiltration in the collection system.

A draft copy of a territorial agreement with the Farmers Electric Cooperative was reviewed. Rains expects to hear a response from FEC after the cooperative’s board meeting July 25th.

Rains has not received a response from Debby Berry with the United States Department of Agriculture regarding a loan for a vacuum trailer.

A Missouri Intergovernmental Risk Management Association representative inspected the new water plant and provided recommendations.

Rains announced the USDA would grant its approval for Gallatin’s interfund transfer document if a few sentences were changed.

Public Works Director Mark Morey reported a crew is repairing the power plant roof. The street crew plans to finish a chip and seal finish on East Grand. A sewer collection smoke test will start July 14th.

John Corwin with the street department provided his two-week notice. Rains is to advertise for a replacement.

Police Chief Mark Richards reminded that fireworks are not allowed in Gallatin, except for July 4th from 8 o’clock in the morning to midnight.

He said several vehicles have been broken into in the city. He advised to keep vehicles locked when not in use.

Richards also advised to not engage in a phone scam informing residents their utility payment is outstanding.

