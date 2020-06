A boil order has been issued for a portion of Newtown due to line repair.

A representative reports the order will affect Kimball and Bryne streets east of Highway 139 and north of Route EE. The boil order will go into effect the morning of Tuesday, June 23rd at 11:30 and last until the morning of Thursday, June 25th at 11:30.

