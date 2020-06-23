Princeton woman hurt when she fails to yield to oncoming traffic

The Highway Patrol reports a Princeton woman sustained serious injuries when the car she drove failed to yield to oncoming traffic, and a pickup truck struck it in Princeton the morning of Tuesday, June 23rd.

An ambulance transported 85-year-old Virginia Schilling to Wright Memorial Hospital of Trenton. No injuries were reported for pickup driver 71-year-old Rudolph Roslein of Saint Louis.

The car traveled south on Route FF and entered the intersection with U. S. Highway 136 into the path of the pickup headed west on U. S. 136. The front of the truck hit the front left of the car. The car came to rest in the westbound lane of U. S. 136 on its wheels. The truck came to rest south of U. S. 136 also on its wheels. Both vehicles were totaled.

The Patrol notes both drivers wore safety devices. The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene of the crash.

