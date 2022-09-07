Grundy County Health Department offering free at-home COVID-19 test kits

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Grundy County Health Department has free, COVID-19 self-test kits to give away for at-home use. The free test kits are rapid antigen tests and may be picked up during regular business hours (8:30-4:30, Monday – Friday). The Grundy County Health Department is located at 1716 Lincoln Street in Trenton.

There is a limit of 1 test kit per person or 3 test kits per family; each test kit contains 2 tests. Tests may be used for anyone 2 years of age and older.

Instructions are provided inside the test kit. The self-tests are iHealth brand and have Emergency Use Authorization by the Food and Drug Administration. Test results are available in 15 minutes.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) suggests key times to test include:

If you have symptoms, test immediately.

If you were exposed to COVID-19 and do not have symptoms, wait at least 5 full days after your exposure before testing. If you test too early, you may be more likely to get an inaccurate result.

If you are in certain high-risk settings, you may need to test as part of a screening testing program.

Consider testing before contact with someone at high risk for severe COVID-19, especially if you are in an area with a medium or high COVID-19 Community Level.

If you have COVID-19-related questions, you may call the health department to speak with a nurse at 660/359-4196.